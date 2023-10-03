Don’t be alarmed: Here is when you can expect a FEMA test alert on your phone

FEMA is scheduled to conduct a nationwide test of its Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts this week, according to Sumter County Administrator Bradley Arnold.

Arnold said that the WEA portion of the emergency test will be directed to all consumer cell phones. While this is the third nationwide test, it’s only the second aimed at all cellular devices.

Meanwhile, the EAS portion will go out to radios and TVs, being the seventh such nationwide test from FEMA, Arnold added. FEMA stated that this test message will state the following:

“This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.” FEMA EAS Test Message

According to Arnold, the test is meant to ensure that these systems are still effective mediums for warning the public about emergencies — especially those on a national scale.

The emergency test alerts are scheduled to be sent out around 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4. FEMA announced that at that time, cell towers will broadcast the test for around 30 minutes.

The message will appear on phones reading, “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

In the case that the alerts are delayed due to severe weather or other events, a backup testing date is set for for Wednesday, Oct. 11.

