49 movies being shown at St. Augustine Film Festival

SAINT AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The nation’s oldest city hosts its annual film festival every January, and this year, those attending are in for another treat.
The St. Augustine Film Festival runs Jan. 17-20 and is set up in the downtown historic city center, with five screens in three locations showing movies.
Each location, the Lewis Auditorium, Gamache-Koger Theater and The Corazon Cinema and Café, are all a five-minute walk from each other.
The films vary between lighthearted comedies to documentaries, with four involving St. Augustine residents.
A special fourth location has been added for one film at the St. Augustine Distillery, where a sample bourbon drink is included.
Locations:
Liews Auditorium
14 Granada St.
Gamache-Koger Theater
50 Sevilla St.
The Corazon Cinema and Café
36 Granada St.
Films being shown:
"Abdel and the Countess," Isabelle Doval
France / 2017 / 95 minutes / French with English subtitles / comedy
"Aldabra: Once Upon an Island," Steve Lichtag
Czech Republic-USA / 2017 / 73 minutes / English / family nature documentary
"Apples & Oranges," Ryan Buffa
USA / 2017 / 20 minutes / English
"Animal House," John Landis
USA / 1978 / 109 minutes / English / Karen Allen tribute film
"The Art & Times of Frosty Myers," Chris Stearns
USA / 2017 / 100 minutes / English / documentary
"The Beginner," Alexandra Sell
Germany / 2017 / 98 minutes / German with English subtitles / bittersweet comedy
"Challenger," Glenn Jordan
USA / 1990 / 135 minutes / English / Karen Allen tribute film
"Cracking Aces: A Woman’s Place At The Table," H. James Gilmore, produced by Tracy Halcomb, professor Flagler College
USA / 2018 / 66 minutes / DCP / English / Documentary
"Cruel Hearts," Paul Osborne
USA / 2018 / 86 minutes / DCP / English / dark suspense thriller
"Diane," Kent Jones
USA / 2017 / 95 minutes / English / drama
"Driver," Yehonatan Indursky
Israel / 2018 / 92 minutes / Hebrew with English subtitles / drama
"Eternal Winter," Attila Szász
Hungary / 2018 / 110 minutes / Hungarian with English sub-titles / WWII war drama
"Fiddlin'," Julie Simone
USA / 2018 / 96 minutes / DCP / English / documentary
"His Wives," Shahid Kamal
USA / 2018 / 14 minutes / English / comedy
"Hurley," Derek Dodge
USA / 2018 / 83 minutes / BluRay / English / documentary
"Just Believe," Alessandro Aronadio
Italy / 2018 / 100 minutes / Italian with English subtitles / comedy
"Les Ex (The Exes)," Maurice Barthélémy
France / 2017 / 105 minutes / France w/English subtitles / comedy
"Letter from Mansanjia," Leon Lee
Canada - China / 2018 / 75 minutes / DCP / Mandarin with English subtitles
"Like a Cat on the Highway," Riccardo Milani
Italy / 2017 / 98 minutes / Italian with English subtitles / comedy
"Love Over Greed," James Scott
USA / 2018 / 16 minutes / English / comedy
"Madagasikara," Cam Cowan
USA / 2018 / 84 minutes / Malagasy, French, English / documentary
"Marisa in the Woods," Antonio Morales
Spain / 2017 / 83 minutes / Spanish with English subtitles / comedy
"Meant to be Broken," Jonathan Zuck
USA / 2018 / 94 minutes / DCP / English / comedy
"Nasty," Paul Chart
USA / 2018 / 22 minutes / English / comedy suspense thriller
"Normandie Nue (Nude Normandy)," Phillipe Le Guay
France / 2017 / 99 minutes / French with English subtitles / comedy
"Off the Map," Campbell Scott
USA / 2003 / 105 minutes / English / drama
"Old Bones: The Story of Exterminator"
USA / 2018 / 71 minutes / English / documentary
"The Oldest City Underwater," Mallory Hopkins
USA / 2018 / 14 minutes / English / documentary
"Open," Orsi Nagypál
Hungary / 2018 / 98 minutes / DCP / Hungarian with English subtitles / comedy
"Poisoning Paradise," Keely Shaye Brosnan and Teresa Tico
USA / 2018 / 77 minutes / English / documentary
"Raiders of the Lost Ark," Steven Spielberg
USA / 1981 / 115 minutes / English / Karen Allen Tribute Film
"Rescue Under Fire (Zona Hostil)," Adolfo Martínez Pérez
Spain / 2017 / 90 minutes / English and Spanish with English subtitles / true story, action, adventure
"Return of the Hero (Le Retour du Heros)"
France / 2017 / 91 minutes / French w/English sub-titles / comedy action adventure
"A Rough Draft (Chernovik)," Sergey Mokritskiy
Russian Federation / 2018 / 112 minutes / Russian with English subtitles / sci-fi
"The Saint Bernard Syndicate," Mads Brugger
Denmark / 2018 / 98 minutes / English subtitles / dark comedy
"Secrets of a Frozen Ocean," Ariel Weisbrod, Neil Weisbrod
Norway, Israel / 2018 / 50 minutes / BluRay / English with English subtitles / documentary
"Seeing is Believing: Women Direct," Cady McClain
USA / 2018 / 84 minutes / DCP / English / documentary
"Sharekwater Extinction," Rob Stewart
Canada / 2018 / 96 minutes / DCP / English / documentary
"Sinking Cities: Miami" – FREE
"Smuggling Hendirx," Marios Piperides
Cyprus / 2018 / 93 minutes / DCP / Greek and Turkish with English subtitles
"Song of Back and Neck," Paul Lieberstein
USA / 2018 / 85 minutes / English / comedy
"Starman"
USA/ 1984 / 115 minutes / English / drama – Karen Allen Tribute Film
"Timezup," Barbara Ryan
USA / 2018 / 11 minutes / English / bittersweet comedy
"A Tree. A Rock. A Cloud.," Karen Allen
USA / 2016 / 30 minutes / DCP / English / literary drama
"Turning Point," James Keach
USA / 2018 / 80 minutes / mp4 / English / documentary
"Une Annee Polaire (A Polar Year)," Samuel Collardey
Greenland / 2017 / 94 minutes / Danish and Kalaallisut with English subtitles / bittersweet comedy
"The Unicorn," Robert Schwartzman
USA / 2018 / 88 minutes / DCP / English / comedy
"We are Sisters," Till Endemann
Germany / 2018 / 105 minutes / German w/English sub-titles / dramedy
"Year by the Sea," Alexander Janko
USA / 2016 / 114 minutes / English / comedy-romance-drama / Karen Allen tribute film
