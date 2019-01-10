49 movies being shown at St. Augustine Film Festival

SAINT AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The nation’s oldest city hosts its annual film festival every January, and this year, those attending are in for another treat.

The St. Augustine Film Festival runs Jan. 17-20 and is set up in the downtown historic city center, with five screens in three locations showing movies.

Each location, the Lewis Auditorium, Gamache-Koger Theater and The Corazon Cinema and Café, are all a five-minute walk from each other.

The films vary between lighthearted comedies to documentaries, with four involving St. Augustine residents.

A special fourth location has been added for one film at the St. Augustine Distillery, where a sample bourbon drink is included.

Locations:

Liews Auditorium

14 Granada St.

Gamache-Koger Theater

50 Sevilla St.

The Corazon Cinema and Café

36 Granada St.

Films being shown:

"Abdel and the Countess," Isabelle Doval

France / 2017 / 95 minutes / French with English subtitles / comedy

"Aldabra: Once Upon an Island," Steve Lichtag

Czech Republic-USA / 2017 / 73 minutes / English / family nature documentary

"Apples & Oranges," Ryan Buffa

USA / 2017 / 20 minutes / English

"Animal House," John Landis

USA / 1978 / 109 minutes / English / Karen Allen tribute film

"The Art & Times of Frosty Myers," Chris Stearns

USA / 2017 / 100 minutes / English / documentary

"The Beginner," Alexandra Sell

Germany / 2017 / 98 minutes / German with English subtitles / bittersweet comedy

"Challenger," Glenn Jordan

USA / 1990 / 135 minutes / English / Karen Allen tribute film

"Cracking Aces: A Woman’s Place At The Table," H. James Gilmore, produced by Tracy Halcomb, professor Flagler College

USA / 2018 / 66 minutes / DCP / English / Documentary

"Cruel Hearts," Paul Osborne

USA / 2018 / 86 minutes / DCP / English / dark suspense thriller

"Diane," Kent Jones

USA / 2017 / 95 minutes / English / drama

"Driver," Yehonatan Indursky

Israel / 2018 / 92 minutes / Hebrew with English subtitles / drama

"Eternal Winter," Attila Szász

Hungary / 2018 / 110 minutes / Hungarian with English sub-titles / WWII war drama

"Fiddlin'," Julie Simone

USA / 2018 / 96 minutes / DCP / English / documentary

"His Wives," Shahid Kamal

USA / 2018 / 14 minutes / English / comedy

"Hurley," Derek Dodge

USA / 2018 / 83 minutes / BluRay / English / documentary

"Just Believe," Alessandro Aronadio

Italy / 2018 / 100 minutes / Italian with English subtitles / comedy

"Les Ex (The Exes)," Maurice Barthélémy

France / 2017 / 105 minutes / France w/English subtitles / comedy

"Letter from Mansanjia," Leon Lee

Canada - China / 2018 / 75 minutes / DCP / Mandarin with English subtitles

"Like a Cat on the Highway," Riccardo Milani

Italy / 2017 / 98 minutes / Italian with English subtitles / comedy

"Love Over Greed," James Scott

USA / 2018 / 16 minutes / English / comedy

"Madagasikara," Cam Cowan

USA / 2018 / 84 minutes / Malagasy, French, English / documentary

"Marisa in the Woods," Antonio Morales

Spain / 2017 / 83 minutes / Spanish with English subtitles / comedy

"Meant to be Broken," Jonathan Zuck

USA / 2018 / 94 minutes / DCP / English / comedy

"Nasty," Paul Chart

USA / 2018 / 22 minutes / English / comedy suspense thriller

"Normandie Nue (Nude Normandy)," Phillipe Le Guay

France / 2017 / 99 minutes / French with English subtitles / comedy

"Off the Map," Campbell Scott

USA / 2003 / 105 minutes / English / drama

"Old Bones: The Story of Exterminator"

USA / 2018 / 71 minutes / English / documentary

"The Oldest City Underwater," Mallory Hopkins

USA / 2018 / 14 minutes / English / documentary

"Open," Orsi Nagypál

Hungary / 2018 / 98 minutes / DCP / Hungarian with English subtitles / comedy

"Poisoning Paradise," Keely Shaye Brosnan and Teresa Tico

USA / 2018 / 77 minutes / English / documentary

"Raiders of the Lost Ark," Steven Spielberg

USA / 1981 / 115 minutes / English / Karen Allen Tribute Film

"Rescue Under Fire (Zona Hostil)," Adolfo Martínez Pérez

Spain / 2017 / 90 minutes / English and Spanish with English subtitles / true story, action, adventure

"Return of the Hero (Le Retour du Heros)"

France / 2017 / 91 minutes / French w/English sub-titles / comedy action adventure

"A Rough Draft (Chernovik)," Sergey Mokritskiy

Russian Federation / 2018 / 112 minutes / Russian with English subtitles / sci-fi

"The Saint Bernard Syndicate," Mads Brugger

Denmark / 2018 / 98 minutes / English subtitles / dark comedy

"Secrets of a Frozen Ocean," Ariel Weisbrod, Neil Weisbrod

Norway, Israel / 2018 / 50 minutes / BluRay / English with English subtitles / documentary

"Seeing is Believing: Women Direct," Cady McClain

USA / 2018 / 84 minutes / DCP / English / documentary

"Sharekwater Extinction," Rob Stewart

Canada / 2018 / 96 minutes / DCP / English / documentary

"Sinking Cities: Miami" – FREE

"Smuggling Hendirx," Marios Piperides

Cyprus / 2018 / 93 minutes / DCP / Greek and Turkish with English subtitles

"Song of Back and Neck," Paul Lieberstein

USA / 2018 / 85 minutes / English / comedy

"Starman"

USA/ 1984 / 115 minutes / English / drama – Karen Allen Tribute Film

"Timezup," Barbara Ryan

USA / 2018 / 11 minutes / English / bittersweet comedy

"A Tree. A Rock. A Cloud.," Karen Allen

USA / 2016 / 30 minutes / DCP / English / literary drama

"Turning Point," James Keach

USA / 2018 / 80 minutes / mp4 / English / documentary

"Une Annee Polaire (A Polar Year)," Samuel Collardey

Greenland / 2017 / 94 minutes / Danish and Kalaallisut with English subtitles / bittersweet comedy

"The Unicorn," Robert Schwartzman

USA / 2018 / 88 minutes / DCP / English / comedy

"We are Sisters," Till Endemann

Germany / 2018 / 105 minutes / German w/English sub-titles / dramedy

"Year by the Sea," Alexander Janko

USA / 2016 / 114 minutes / English / comedy-romance-drama / Karen Allen tribute film

