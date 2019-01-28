Buckle up in back seat? You should, but Florida law doesn't require it

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Maxine, of Deltona, asked, "Can you explain the rules of wearing your seat belt in the backseat?”

"Some may scratch their head at this explanation, but believe it or not, if you are over the age of 18, you do not need to wear your seat belt in the back seat of a car," Trooper Steve said. "This law blows my mind and reminds me we must always drive and operate our cars with common sense and 100 percent safety in mind, even when the law doesn’t."

Trooper Steve said drivers and passengers should make wearing a seat belt routine.

"Make it a game with your friends and family,' he said. "Driving is too dangerous, and not wearing your seat belt just because the law says you don’t have to, doesn’t make you the smart one."

