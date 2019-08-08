Here's how much it could cost you for ignoring crossing guards

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Milly, of Maitland, asked, "What kind of trouble can you get in for not stopping for a crossing guard?"

Trooper Steve said this question falls under the category of, “Who are you?"

"Crossing guards are some of our most sacred unsung heroes," Trooper Steve said. "They are out there every single day, putting themselves in the road so that our children can cross and get to school safely."

Under Florida law, a crossing guard is considered a traffic control device when in the performance of their duties. That means they're considered the same as a law enforcement officer or firefighter at a scene.

"If they instruct you to do something, you are required to listen," Trooper Steve said. "The second that crossing guard enters the crosswalk and instructs cars to stop, no matter how far into the crosswalk they are, they now own it."

Failing to follow the instructions of a crossing guard could land violators a ticket in excess of $160 and points on their driver's license.

If you have a traffic question for Trooper Steve, submit it here.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.