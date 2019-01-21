Trooper Steve explains how to properly change multiple lanes

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Linda, of Altamonte Springs, asked, "Can you explain how to conduct a multi-lane change properly?"

"Multi-lane changes are 100 percent legal as long as we do them right," Trooper Steve said. "We have all seen it, you’re driving down a multi-lane road and suddenly someone in front of you is flying across the road from the far right lane to the far left, crossing multiple lanes in-between. This is not only crazy, but it could land you a pretty hefty traffic ticket."

To properly change multiple lanes, the driver must occupy each lane independently before changing into another lane, Trooper Steve said.

"So, if you are in the far right lane and you’re attempting to get all the way to the far left travel lane, you must activate your turn signal and then move slowly and safely, one lane at a time," he said. "Crossing multiple lanes in one movement is considered an illegal lane change and, honestly, no driver can read your mind and expect you to fly across the road."

Turn signals, patience and one lane movement at a time will help eliminate poor decisions, Trooper Steve said.

