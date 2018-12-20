Trooper Steve explains options for proof of insurance

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Melissa, of Mount Dora, asked, "Can I show my proof of insurance on my phone?"

"With it being 2018, some laws have caught up with the times, and providing proof of insurance is one of them," Trooper Steve said. "Although I always recommend keeping a paper version of your vehicle insurance in the car at all times, the one thing we never forget is our phone."

Florida lawmakers made some amendments a few years ago to make providing proof of insurance to law enforcement officers, and for other purposes, a little easier.

"As long as your insurance company can provide you an exact electronic replica of the paper version, that can be used as your proof of insurance," Trooper Steve said. "A copy of your bill or a layout of your insurance declaration does not constitute as proof of insurance. Your insurance card, both tangible and electronic, will indicate clearly that that is your proof of insurance and that they are your insurance cards."

Being prepared whenever traveling on the roads is the driver's responsibility.

"Downloading your insurance application on the side of the road is not the time and place to become prepared, and you can still be issued a citation if you do not have it ready," Trooper Steve said.

