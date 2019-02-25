Viewer seeks help deciphering stop sign ticket

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Mike, of Christmas, was involved in a crash and received a ticket by the responding law enforcement agency after the crash. Although Mike knew he was at fault, he was confused by the title of the violation on the ticket, which read “ran stop sign,” with an added note that said “subsection violation."

Trooper Steve said he's written similar tickets.

"There are two parts to a stop sign. First, make a complete stop and, secondly, yield to other traffic before proceeding forward. When Mike made his stop, he did great, but when he continued forward he violated other traffic, resulting in the crash," Trooper Steve said.

Many Florida statutes have subsections that explain the law in further detail.

"The subsections look like numbers and letters that follow the main statute indicating which paragraphs to which the violation is referring," Trooper Steve said.

