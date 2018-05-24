Battery died on body camera before police-involved shooting at Colonial Plaza, chief says

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department’s 435 body-worn cameras will be replaced because the batteries only last four to seven hours, while the field officers work 12-hour shifts, according to Orlando Police Chief John Mina.

The announcement comes just two weeks after the police-involved shooting at Colonial Plaza, in which Master Police Officer Anthony Wongshue’s bodycam battery died, leaving the department with only the cellphone video from a shopper.

