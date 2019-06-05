Need a change of scenery? Try these Central Florida running spots

ORLANDO, Fla. - There are two things most runners are good at: running, and finding those hidden pockets of beauty around town that not too many other people know about.

It's true, those who get out to take a nice walk, jog or bike ride get to see the place they live through a different lens than those who just drive through it.

Central Florida has no shortage of beautiful spots -- some hidden, some not. We asked our News 6 runners to tell us their favorite spot to get outside and enjoy a view while burning some calories, as well as why they love it.

If you've been looking for a change of scenery, or motivation to get outside and get some steps in, this list may be just what you need.

Erik Sandoval's favorite spot: Smyrna Dunes Park

Boardwalk at Smyrna Dunes Park. (Image: News 6 reporter Erik Sandoval)

If you ask anyone in the News 6 newsroom who loves to run, I can guarantee you they'd say "Erik Sandoval." If there is a 5K happening in Central Florida, you can find the News 6 reporter there. He runs every day, so he has seen a lot of beautiful spots, but he says Smyrna Dunes Park, in New Smyrna Beach, is his new favorite place to get in a weekend run. Why? He loves the boardwalk, which recently underwent a massive replacement. He starts at Smyrna Dunes Park, which he says is "dog-friendly and fantastic," then spends the rest of the time on the beautiful boardwalk. According to Sandoval, there's plenty to see along the way, and it can be a good spot to train for your next race.

"The loop is approximately 1.5 miles, and it takes you over the dunes, next to gopher tortoise nests and right next to the Atlantic Ocean and Ponce Inlet," he said. "Twice around is a great 5K, and then you can kick off your sneakers and hit the water."

Samara Cokinos' favorite spot: Lake County trails

Views from Lake County trail. (Image: News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos)

If you've ever watched meteorologist Samara Cokinos give the forecast on News 6, you know she's always keeping her fellow runners in mind. She loves to explore Lake County and especially loves the trail that runs from Waterfront Park in Clermont to the Hiawatha Preserve. She says the trails are kept up with all year and have police officers on bikes and park security in place for safety. She says they also have some nice spots to take a break and cool down when summer rolls around.

"The views are spectacular all the way around Lake Minneola. Sunrise, midday or sunset -- doesn’t matter. Plus, to run through a small historic are of downtown Clermont is pretty cool. Some of the houses date back to the 1800s," Cokinos said. "Plus, there are water fountains, a necessity on a steamy day in Florida, which is almost every day!"

Vanessa Araiza's favorite spot: Lake Adair Park

Lake Adair Park. (Image: News 6 reporter Vanessa Araiza)

News 6 reporter Vanessa Araiza loves the beautiful sights she sees while running around Lake Adair. She says there's a good mix of wildlife and beautiful houses to admire, which both serve as great distractions for anyone who might want to forget about the fact that they're running.

"The birds and turtles in the area are a nice sight," she said. "And I like getting lost in the GORGEOUS homes in the area."

Nicky Zizaza's favorite spot: Seminole Wekiva Trail

Seminole Wekiva Trail (Photo by Britte Lowther/courtesy Rails-to-Trails Conservancy)

News 6 reporter Nicky Zizaza hasn't been in Central Florida as long as many of her co-workers, but it didn't take her long to fall in love with a special spot. Zizaza says when she runs, she uses it as time to clear her mind, which is why she loves to jog the Seminole Wekiva Trail. If you're looking for a more peaceful place to run or bike, she says this one could be for you.

"I like it because it weaves in and out of the forest and has a bike trail, too, so you can share the space. It isn’t really busy when I go and is great if you want a peaceful 'clear your mind' type of run," she said. "If you want a lot of scenery and foot traffic, it isn’t for you."

Kirstin O'Connor's favorite spot: Blue Jacket Park

Blue Jacket Park. (Image: City of Orlando)

When she's not anchoring the morning news, reporting on health or teaching a Barre class, News 6 anchor Kirstin O'Connor likes to squeeze in a run at Blue Jacket Park. Why? She says since it's an easy distance from Baldwin Park, Audubon Park and Winter Park, everything you need is right there.

Here's what else she had to say about it:

"Running in the Florida heat is tough enough, but it's seriously awful without shade and places to take a break.

I need three things to run:

1. Scenery - Blue Jacket Park winds between fountains, baseball fields and beautiful landscaping.

2. Water fountains/bathrooms -- stay hydrated!

3. Good company - this park is full of runners, bicyclists and sporting events. Even if you don’t have a running buddy, you’ll feel comfortable jogging through solo."

Ashleigh Coran's favorite spots: Lake Baldwin, Sabal Point, Wekiva Springs State Park

Lake Baldwin. (Image: News 6 executive producer Ashleigh Coran)

News 6 executive producer Ashleigh Coran, like many others, likes to mix up her running routine. At the top of her list, she loves running Lake Baldwin because she said it's the perfect 2.5-mile loop and it has public restrooms. She said it's well-lit, so she feels safe running at night.

Another one of her favorite running spots is Sabal Point, off Wekiva Springs Road in Seminole County. She says this one is ideal for a relaxing run.

"This is definitely residential and not a 'running path,' but it's quiet and often shaded by the big trees that make Longwood so pretty," Coran said.

She said she also loves to get some steps in at Wekiva Springs State Park when she's looking to have a bit more fun while exercising.

"Wekiva Springs State Park is a fun dirt trail. It's beautiful, but bring water and bug spray," Coran said.

Everyone needs to mix it up sometimes, right? Where are your favorite spots to run around Central Florida? Share them with us in the comments.

