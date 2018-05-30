Car hits Orange County apartment building

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Residents living at an Orange County apartment complex got quite a scare early Wednesday morning when a car slammed into their building.

The crash happened at a complex on Holden Avenue near Rio Grande Avenue.

Witnesses said a driver ran through a fence and crashed into another car that was pushed into the building.

No injuries were reported.

Deputies have not said if the driver who caused the crash will face charges.

