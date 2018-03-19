ClickO on the Go: Bridge collapse lawsuit; winner at Bay Hill

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.
Here's what you need to know Monday, March 19:
Bridge collapse lawsuit
Orlando law firm Morgan & Morgan will be representing one of the victims in last week's FIU bridge collapse in Miami. Police have identified the six people who died when a pedestrian bridge crumbled. Find the names of the victims here.
Tragedy in Tampa
Yann Arnaud, a Cirque du Soleil performer, died after falling during a show in Tampa. Learn more about him here.
Winner at Bay Hill
Rory McIlroy birdied five of his final six holes to close with an 8-under 64 and win the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill. See where the rest of the golfers, including Tiger Woods, finished here.
Severe weather threat
The Orlando area is at risk for severe weather Monday and Tuesday due to an area of low pressure. See how it will impact your area here.
