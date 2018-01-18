ClickO on the Go: Bus attack, home school concerns

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

School bus attack

A Volusia County woman is upset after cellphone video shows her teenage daughter being attacked by high school students riding the same bus. The woman says the worst part is that no one, including the bus driver and bus monitor, stepped in to help her. A spokesperson for Volusia County Schools says the district didn't know anything about the incident, but it will investigate. Click here to read more on this story.

Home school concerns

Experts are looking into state laws regarding home schooling after authorities found a California couple's 13 children living in horrific conditions. Officials say the father of the children only had to file paperwork saying the children were attending home school full time, and that the state didn't have the authority to monitor the home school. Read more about the case here.

Young porch pirate

A 20-year-old Volusia County woman is facing charges after deputies linked her to a package-snatching incident. Surveillance video showed a 6-year-old boy taking a package off the front porch of a home before taking off in a getaway car. Deputies say they used technology to determine that the woman was driving the vehicle. Click here to watch the full video.

Cold blast continues

Thursday is turning out to be another very chilly day in the Orlando area. Temperatures will reach a high of 54 degrees and a low of 36 degrees. Click here for the full forecast.

