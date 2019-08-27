DeLand High student robbed at gunpoint in school bathroom, police say

DeLAND, Fla. - Two students at DeLand High School are accused of robbing another at gunpoint using an airsoft gun in the school's bathroom, according to police.

Officers with the DeLand Police Department said a school resource officer was made aware of a possible armed robbery Monday afternoon after an anonymous student told a school administrator that the victim was robbed in the boy's bathroom during lunch.

According to the report, officers were told a 16-year-old suspect held what was later determined to be an airsoft gun to the victim's stomach and demanded his belt and necklace. The second suspect, identified as a 14-year-old student, began pushing the victim and trying to grab his belongings, the report said. When they couldn't grab his belt or necklace, the suspects took $10 cash -- a $5 bill and five $1 bills -- from his front pocket, according to the report.

When the school resource officer went to find the suspects in between classes, the 16-year-old looked at him and said "[expletive] the police," then tried to walk away, according to the report.

The officer grabbed the student's wrist and told him to come with him. The suspect continued trying to pull his arms away from the officer until the officer was eventually able to place handcuffs on him, the report said. The other suspect was escorted to the officer's office without incident, according to the report.

While searching the 16-year-old's backpack, the officer found what was initially believed to be a Glock 19 handgun, according to the report. When the officer removed it from the suspect's bag, he discovered it was actually an airsoft gun, the report said. The suspect also had a $1 bill attached to his cellphone that was collected as evidence.

The other suspect had $7 in cash -- a $5 bill and two $1 bills -- in his possession that he said belonged to him, according to the report. That cash was also collected as evidence.

The 16-year-old has been charged with robbery with a weapon, possession of a weapon or firearm on school property and resisting an officer without violence, according to the report. The 14-year-old is facing a charge of robbery with a weapon, police said.

News 6 is not identifying the suspects because they're under 18.

