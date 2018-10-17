Drivers ticketed in crash that sent school bus into pool

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Both drivers involved in a crash that ended with a school bus plunging into a swimming pool have been ticketed, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Eddikson Pena, 53, was driving nine students to Magnolia School Friday around 8 a.m. when he was involved in a crash with a Jeep on Willowwood Street and Rushwood Court.

Both drivers said the other vehicle swerved into their lane, causing the head-on crash, according to the report. Troopers said it's still unclear which driver was at fault.

The school bus diverted onto the south shoulder, then went through a chain link fence into a backyard where it plunged into a swimming pool, authorities said.

The homeowner helped remove all nine children and Pena from the bus safely. None of them were injured.

Troopers said three children in the Jeep suffered minor injuries that did not require hospitalization.

Pena was ticketed for driving left of the center line and the Jeep driver, 25-year-old Yerico Vilorio Cuevas, was ticketed for failure to use due care.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.