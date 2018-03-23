Drivers urged to use caution due to Orange County brush fire, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities urged drivers to use caution Thursday night because of a brush fire.

The Florida Forest Service advised motorists to use "extreme caution" while traveling Avalon Road and U.S. 27.

Officials said the brush fire, in Orange County near the border of Lake County, was about 110 acres in size.

Motorists were also asked to use "extreme caution" when traveling on State Road 429 near mile marker 11 because of smoke possibly impacting the roadway, officials said.

