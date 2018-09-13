Everything you need to know about Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Studios is bringing horror thrills back to Central Florida with 10 houses and five scare zones in Halloween Horror Nights 28.

Newcomers include "Stranger Things" and "Poltergeist" houses, while "Halloween" house returns and a new scare zone called "Revenge of Chucky."

Below is all you need to know about the haunted houses, scare zones, special food and attractions, tickets and dates.

Houses

Universal Studios Universal Studios reveals first look images from the “Stranger Things” haunted houses coming to Halloween Horror Nights 2018.

Netflix's show "Stranger Things" debuts at HHN with an adventure through the town of Hawkins. You will journey through a maze in the town of Hawkins, the Hawkins National Laboratory and even the "Upside-Down," all while being hunted by the Demogorgon.

Michael Myers, the infamous masked killer, comes home in the new "Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers." Thrill-seekers will scurry to escape from Michael as he hunts his latest victim: his niece.

The 1982 horror film "Poltergeist" comes to HHN with a house filled with classic horrors, including the giant skull in the closest, the large mantis-like creature and the infamous clown.

"Trick 'r Treat" and the rules of Halloween and "The Horrors of Blumhouse" featuring the films "Happy Death Day" and "The First Purge" return for the second year. Other houses include rotting carnival rides in "Carnival Graveyard: Rust in Pieces," twisted fairy tales by the Wicked Witch of the West in "ScaryTales: Deadly Ever After," man-eating plants in "Seeds of Extinction," and a zombie-filled town in "Dead Exposure: Patient Zero." "Slaughter Sinema" premieres as a spooky drive-in cinema haunted house.

Scare Zones

Universal Studios Universal Orlando Resort announced that its adding a 10th haunted house to this year’s Halloween Horror Nights event – giving guests more haunted houses and scares than ever before.

Deadly child's doll Chucky returns in a new "Revenge of Chucky" scare zone. He will bring terror throughout the streets of Hollywood.

"Killer Klowns from Outer Space" features, you guessed it, interdimensional killing clowns. Vampires ring in the New Year in "Vamp 85: New Year's Eve."

Pumpkins combined with human flesh terrorize Central Park in "Twisted Tradition," and evil creatures lie within an old barn in "The Harvest."

Food & Attractions

Universal Studios This year, “Halloween Horror Nights” brings a taste of Hawkins, Indiana to Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort inviting guests to enjoy foods inspired by Netflix’s “Stranger Things.”

New desserts will be available in the park with new "Stranger Things"-inspired sweets such as the "Triple Deck Extravaganza" and several waffle pastries. A spooky dinner experience called "Scareactor Dining Experience" allows guests to take pictures with different actors, or "scareactors," and eat at Universal Studios' Classic Monsters Cafe. CityWalk will also be open for dining options.

Certain attractions at Universal Studios will remain open during Halloween Horror Nights. This includes "Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit," "Transformers the Ride-3D," "Revenge of the Mummy," "Fast & Furious: Supercharged," "Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts," and "Men in Black: Alien Attack."

Tickets

Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights 28 event map

Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate. At the gate, single-night and multinight tickets start at $114.99 plus tax.

Discounts are available for Halloween Horror Nights. Ordering a single-day ticket online saves about $52 for select nights. A multinight ticket costs less than a single-night ticket at the gate and can be used more than once on specific dates. Annual pass holders can save about $8 for a single-night ticket and up to $11 for multinight tickets.

Single-night ticket: $62.99 to $87.99 plus tax.

Single-night flex ticket Sunday to Friday: $81.99 plus tax.

Single-night flex ticket Sunday to Saturday: $89.99 plus tax.

"Rush of Fear" Pass: $95.99 plus tax. (first 12 nights of HHN)

"Rush of Fear" Pass with Express Pass: $299.99 plus tax

"Frequent Fear" Pass: $106.99 plus tax (up to 23 nights of HHN)

"Frequent Fear" Pass with Express Pass: $339.99 plus tax.

"Frequent Fear Plus" Pass: $122.99 plus tax. (up to 30 nights of HHN)

"Frequent Fear Plus" with Express Pass: $419.99 plus tax.

"Ultimate Frequent Fear" Pass: $203.99 plus tax (includes every night of HHN)

"Ultimate Frequent Fear" with Express Pass: $599.99 plus tax.

No food, drinks, bottles, recording, flash photography, flashlights or laser pens are allowed inside the haunted houses. No masks or costumes are permitted in the park despite it being a Halloween event. Mistreatment of the performers will result in a trip home. Universal recommends avoiding line jumping, foul language and inappropriate behavior.

Halloween Horror Nights runs from Friday until Nov. 3. Click here for more tips from Universal Studios.

