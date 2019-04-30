Family of boy hit by semi to plea for public's help in finding driver

ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of a boy who was fatally struck by a semitruck while riding his bike home from school will address the public Tuesday afternoon to plea for the public's help in identifying the driver involved in the crash.

Kevin Pope, 10, was crossing at Wetherbee Road and Landstar Boulevard while in a crosswalk when the middle portion of a semitruck that was turning right hit him, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Since the crash Wednesday, troopers have been attempting to locate the vehicle involved. Witnesses said it was white, with blue and black lettering on the side of the cab, and was pulling a white trailer.

At 2 p.m. Tuesday, Kevin's mother, Adrienne Edmonson, and the family's attorney, Greg Francis, of the Osborne & Francis Law Firm, will speak publicly for the first time since the crash.

The news conference will be streamed live in the media player above. Check back for more updates.

