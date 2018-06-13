FHP: Troopers search for driver of Kia in Orange County hit-and-run crash

ORLANDO, Fla. - Authorities are looking for the driver who was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Orange County Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 27-year-old man was just outside his vehicle after it stopped working around 4:25 a.m. and was standing in the road on Colonial Drive at Chuluota Road when a westbound driver hit him.

According to the crash report, the left side of the driver's black Kia hit the man before the driver took off.

The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition, troopers said. His name has not been released.

Troopers said they are still looking for the driver of the Kia, which is believed to be missing a fog light after the crash. The Kia may also have damage on the driver's side, the report said.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or its driver is asked to call Crimeline or the Highway Patrol at 407-737-2213.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.