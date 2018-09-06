Race for Florida's next governor heats up as candidates announce running mates

The race for governor is heating up in the Sunshine State as two 39-year-old men are vying for Florida Gov. Rick Scott's seat.

Democratic nominee Andrew Gillum announced Thursday morning on social media that he has selected Winter Park businessman Chris King as his running mate.

Gillum, the mayor of Tallahassee, made the announcement during a Facebook live video along side his wife, RJ, and Chris and Kristen King.

U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, the Republican nominee, announced Thursday that he has selected Miami state Rep. Jeanette Nuñez as his running mate.

Nuñez, the current speaker pro tempore of the Florida House of Representatives, is the first Cuban-American woman to run for lieutenant governor of Florida.

News 6's political expert Jim Clark said the Interstate 4 corridor can surely determine who takes home the win in November.

"Whoever wins the counties along I-4 wins the election. And I think that Andrew Gillum thinks that Chris King from Winter Park can help him along I-4," Clark said.

Clark said the move by DeSantis in choosing his mate was predictable, yet also smart.

"Picking a South Florida Hispanic, which I think he hopes will give him more Hispanic votes," Clark said.

Thursday, DeSantis was in Orlando for his kickoff rally. He said he’s vying to keep Florida a low-tax state. He joined Scott at the rally as he announced his running mate.

"I intend to win the race and make sure Florida remains prosperous," DeSantis said. "I'm willing to lead and I'm willing to do things that are right when it's not easy."

In the meantime, Gillum posted a video on Facebook as he announced King as his running mate.

"We need you to trust us to do the difficult work that is going to be required to help transform this state," Gillum said. "Join the Gillum and the King ticket as we work to make this state one that works for all."

King ran for governor against Gillum and lost the primary by far. He got about 2.5 percent of the votes.

The Gillum-King ticket was a shock for some, yet many voters say perhaps their views on working for the average, everyday person can target millennials, which may be enough to sway the vote in their favor.

