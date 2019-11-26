ATV overturns, kills 12-year-old Florida girl, FHP says
Girl was not wearing helmet, officials say
NAPLES, Fla. – A 12-year-old driver was fatally injured when her all-terrain vehicle flipped and landed on her, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Officials said Kaeli McCormick, of Naples, was critically injured Sunday in Collier County and hospitalized. She was pronounced dead Monday.
It’s unclear what caused the ATV to overturn.
Authorities said she wasn’t wearing a helmet.
