Florida Department of Health reports over 12,000 new COVID-19 cases

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Saturday reported 12,199 new cases of COVID-19 as well as 126 new deaths.

Saturday marks the second day in a row that the FDOH reported over 12,000 cases. On Friday, officials reported 12,444 new cases.

Saturday’s new cases bring the state’s overall total number of confirmed coronavirus cases since the virus was first detected in Florida to 414,511.

Below is the state COVID-19 dashboard.

The state is now also releasing data about currently hospitalized coronavirus patients. The Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration dashboard, as of 10:26 a.m. Saturday, shows 8,987 people are currently receiving treatment at medical facilities across the state due to complications from COVID-19.

The total deaths reported in Florida has now reached 5,894.

The state’s daily positivity rate, which represents the number of people who tested positive for the first time divided by all the people that tested that day and excludes those who have previously tested positive was at 13.31% on Friday.

Statewide, 3,340,929 million people have been tested for the novel coronavirus.

Here are four things to know about COVID-19 on Thursday. Click the blue headline for full story:

1. Orange County parents have more time to choose a school learning option: Friday was supposed to be the deadline for parents to choose which learning option their children would enroll in for the upcoming semester but Orange County Public Schools has decided to give parents more time. Now, parents will have until 5 p.m. Monday to decide whether they’d like to opt for face-to-face learning, Orange County Virtual School or the OCPS LaunchED@Home Model, which is a distance learning model that mirrors the curriculum and seat time of the in-person method.

Parents of Central Florida students can find everything they need to know about their district’s back-to-school plan at ClickOrlando.com/backtoschool.

2. Holly Hill mayor tests positive for COVID-19: Holly Hill mayor Chris Via announced he has tested positive for COVID-19. He had to get a second coronavirus test after results from his first test never came. It has been 17 days since his first COVID-19 test, the results were from his second test. Mayor Via said he was in contact with someone who had the virus. Via said he feels great now, but at one point he was feeling exhausted, had headaches and was experiencing shortness of breath.

3. Floridians want statewide mask policy: A vast majority of Floridians support requiring that people wear face masks in public to reduce the spread of COVID-19 — a measure neither Gov. Ron DeSantis nor the Brevard County Commission will support. The newly released Quinnipiac University Poll of registered voters in Florida indicates that 79% say people in Florida should be required to wear face masks in public, according to News 6 partner Florida Today. DeSantis said he will not support such a move.

4. New stimulus package: Americans making less than $75,000 a year are poised to receive another $1,200 stimulus payment from the federal government, according to a report by The Hill. The Hill report claims a top senate negotiator confirmed the information to the american news website. In the same report, it shows that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters that the payout method would be the same as the previous stimulus package.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of coronavirus numbers in the Central Florida region:

County Total Cases New cases Deaths Hospitalizations New Hospitalizations Brevard 4,898 142 64 342 16 Flagler 779 23 8 67 3 Lake 3,988 98 38 183 0 Marion 3,224 119 48 309 6 Orange 26,559 607 173 715 25 Osceola 7,407 257 51 298 1 Polk 11,197 288 216 929 61 Seminole 5,969 117 65 331 12 Sumter 968 27 25 137 5 Volusia 6,133 164 97 441 13

The Associated Press contributed to this report.