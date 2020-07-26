As school deadlines approach, Florida reports less than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases

ORLANDO, Fla. – The state of Florida avoided a record in daily confirmed coronavirus cases but still saw over 9,000 new cases reported Sunday.

Experts say the true figure is undoubtedly higher because it is becoming clearer to scientists that a significant number of people become infected with the virus but do not feel sick or show symptoms.

Sunday’s positive cases bring the state’s total of all confirmed coronavirus cases since the disease was first detected in the state on March 1 to 423,855.

The FDOH also reported a total of 5,854 deaths.

Throughout the state of Florida, 3,386,503 people have been tested for the coronavirus.

Below is the state COVID-19 dashboard. If you are having trouble viewing the dashboard on mobile, click here.

The Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration dashboard, as of 10:15 a.m. Saturday, reported that 8,925 people are currently receiving treatment at medical facilities across the state due to complications from COVID-19.

The state’s daily positivity rate, which represents the number of people who tested positive for the first time divided by all the people that tested that day and excludes those who have previously tested positive was at 11.43% on Saturday.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.

[RELATED: UPDATE: See Florida’s curve when it comes to coronavirus cases]

Here are four things to know about COVID-19 on Thursday. Click the blue headline for full story:

1. School registration deadlines: Orange County Public Schools initially said the deadline to register was Friday, but officials extended it until 5 p.m. Monday. Parents must pick one of three learning models for their students: face to face learning, Orange County Virtual School, or LaunchED@Home, which is a distance learning program that mirrors face to face instruction.

Parents of Central Florida students can find everything they need to know about their district’s back-to-school plan at ClickOrlando.com/backtoschool.

2. Bars work to reopen: Florida’s bars remain closed, but the state’s top business regulator hinted that they could reopen after revamping guidelines. DeSantis initially stopped bars and nightclubs from serving alcohol for on-site consumption as part of an emergency order on March 20 that was aimed at stopping the spread of the virus. The order was lifted on June 5 in all but South Florida, which has been hit hardest by the pandemic. For more information on how bars are attempting to reopen, click or tap here.

3. Floridians want statewide mask policy: A vast majority of Floridians support requiring that people wear face masks in public to reduce the spread of COVID-19 — a measure neither Gov. Ron DeSantis nor the Brevard County Commission will support. The newly released Quinnipiac University Poll of registered voters in Florida indicates that 79% say people in Florida should be required to wear face masks in public, according to News 6 partner Florida Today. DeSantis said he will not support such a move.

4. Florida delays high school football: The Florida High School Athletic Association’s board voted 11-4 Thursday night to push the first day of practice from Monday to Aug. 24 with games starting no earlier than mid-September instead of mid-August. The decision came as Florida has experienced a sharp increase in coronavirus deaths over the past two weeks. Many of north Florida’s rural counties have been lightly hit by the pandemic and some of their coaches wanted to start the seasons on time. Other affected sports include cross country, golf, swimming and girls volleyball.

[READ NEXT: CANCELED: Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando won’t be happening this year]

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of coronavirus numbers in the Central Florida region for Sunday, July 26:

County Total Cases New cases Deaths Hospitalizations New Hospitalizations Brevard 4,966 68 64 349 7 Flagler 801 22 8 68 1 Lake 4,090 102 39 185 2 Marion 3,426 202 49 324 15 Orange 26,980 421 173 729 14 Osceola 7,614 207 51 303 5 Polk 11,423 226 217 934 5 Seminole 6,034 65 66 342 11 Sumter 992 24 25 137 0 Volusia 6,240 107 99 446 5

The Associated Press contributed to this report.