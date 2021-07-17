Partly Cloudy icon
Woman charged after Florida 2-year-old’s death in hot car

Generic image of police lights.
MIAMI – A Florida woman is facing criminal charges in the death of a 2-year-old child left in a hot vehicle, police say.

Jail records showed Saturday that Juana Perez-Domingo, 43, is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child. Bond was set at $50,000, and no attorney was listed for the woman.

Police say Perez-Domingo was supposed to drive the young girl to daycare in Homestead early Friday morning. She drove the girl to her own home first — the daycare wasn't open yet — and then got distracted and forgot about the child until returning to the vehicle seven hours later.

A Miami-Dade police report says Perez-Domingo called the child's mother and then drove her to the mother's house. The child had died by then.

Police say Perez-Domingo also had no driver’s license. An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday.

