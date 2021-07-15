Clear icon
86º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Shark bites 11-year-old boy boogie boarding in New Smyrna Beach

Boy taken to hospital

Adrienne Cutway, Web Editor

Tags: Volusia County, Shark bite
Shark attack generic.
Shark attack generic. (WPLG)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A shark or another toothy aquatic creature bit a boy who was boogie boarding in New Smyrna Beach Thursday afternoon, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.

The boy, who is from Georgia, was bit on the leg at about 4:30 p.m. and was taken to an area hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.

[TRENDING: Disturbing details in stabbing of Florida teen | Officer Raynor has ‘long road ahead’ | PICS: Lightning strikes near Florida beach]

The shark was not seen so its size and species are unknown.

Thursday’s incident marks the eighth shark bite in Volusia County so far this year.

The last incident in New Smyrna Beach was on June 14 when sharks bit a 12-year-old boy and a 71-year-old man in the same day.

The man was boogie boarding when he suffered the bite while the boy had just jumped off his surfboard.

Volusia County is considered the unofficial shark bite capital of the world with 320 recorded bites since 1882, according to the International Shark Attack File.

For tips on how to avoid shark bites, click here.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Adrienne joined News 6's digital team in October 2016 to cover breaking news, crime and community interest stories. She graduated from the University of Central Florida and began her journalism career at the Orlando Sentinel.

email

twitter