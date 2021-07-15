Shark bites 11-year-old boy boogie boarding in New Smyrna Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A shark or another toothy aquatic creature bit a boy who was boogie boarding in New Smyrna Beach Thursday afternoon, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.

The boy, who is from Georgia, was bit on the leg at about 4:30 p.m. and was taken to an area hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.

[TRENDING: Disturbing details in stabbing of Florida teen | Officer Raynor has ‘long road ahead’ | PICS: Lightning strikes near Florida beach]

Ad

The shark was not seen so its size and species are unknown.

Thursday’s incident marks the eighth shark bite in Volusia County so far this year.

The last incident in New Smyrna Beach was on June 14 when sharks bit a 12-year-old boy and a 71-year-old man in the same day.

The man was boogie boarding when he suffered the bite while the boy had just jumped off his surfboard.

Volusia County is considered the unofficial shark bite capital of the world with 320 recorded bites since 1882, according to the International Shark Attack File.

For tips on how to avoid shark bites, click here.