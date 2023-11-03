WATCH: Video shows Florida officers lift car off man trapped underneath

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A dramatic rescue was captured on video as a group of police officers lift a car to save a man trapped underneath.

Officers said a Cape Coral man was doing some work on his car when the ramps he had the vehicle on failed, trapping him.

His son-in-law called 911 and officers arrived just in time.

They were able to bring the car up, allowing witnesses to pull the man to safety.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with several broken bones, but his family said he will make a full recovery.

