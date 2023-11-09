2 Florida deputies seriously hurt in ambush attack, sheriff’s office says

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Two Hillsborough County deputies sustained serious injuries and are now in the hospital after an ambush, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office released video surveillance and body-camera video of Thursday’s attack, showing a car ramming into the two deputies — Cpl. Carlos Brito, 39, and Deputy Manuel Santos, 31 — and their cruiser. The video can be seen in the media player above. A word of warning, the video is extremely graphic and viewer discretion is advised.

According to a news release, the deputies are undergoing surgery for their injuries.

The attack happened after deputies received a call, around 7:44 a.m., from a woman who said her adult son — Ralph Bouzy, 28 — was acting irrationally at her home near Brandon. Investigators said the man was kicking in doors, acting violently and the woman was in fear for her life.

According to the sheriff’s office, when deputies arrived at the home, they found Bouzy sitting in the driver’s seat of a running car. Investigators said the deputies tried to talk to the man.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

The sheriff’s office said the man decided not to speak with the deputies and drove off. Investigators added that the man was free to leave and the deputies did not pursue him.

After the man left, two other deputies arrived on scene. According to the sheriff’s office, Bouzy returned in his car, speeding down the road before ultimately ramming two of the deputies and their cruiser at the end of a cul-de-sac.

“These deputies never had a chance,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “They didn’t have a chance to get out of the way.”

The sheriff said one of the deputies, Brito, sustained the most serious injuries from the attack and could lose his leg.

After the crash, Bouzy can be seen in video getting out of his car. He was then confronted by the two other deputies on scene. Body-camera video shows Bouzy advancing on the deputies before he is shocked with a Taser and taken into custody.

Bouzy now faces three counts of attempted murder on a law enforcement officer and could face additional charges.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: