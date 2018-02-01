Florida man gets 30 years for trying to have sex with kids on his birthday

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida man who created Facebook groups dedicated to child pornography and planned to have sex with two young children to celebrate his 35th birthday will be spending many more birthdays in federal prison instead.

Andrew Goldberg was sentenced to more than 30 years on Wednesday after pleading guilty to attempting to entice minors to engage in sexual activity and distributing child pornography.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Goldberg was arrested in July after he told an undercover FBI agent he wanted to play with a little girl for his birthday, and the agent offered up his fictitious daughters, ages 9 and 11.

They agreed to meet at a McDonald's, where he met up with agents instead. They found 405 child porn images on his phone.

