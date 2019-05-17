Homemade pipe bomb found in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. - Deputies and explosive device technicians spent most of Thursday evening investigating an Apopka neighborhood after a report of a device that looked like a homemade pipe bomb.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies swarmed the 3000 block of Clarcona to investigate.

Witnesses said they saw a man showing off what appeared to be an old stick of military dynamite.

The sheriff's hazardous device team arrived on the scene.

Investigators said after making contact with the man they were able to confirm it was a live homemade pipe bomb.

Crews removed it from the neighborhood and rendered it safe in a nearby field.

Some people in the are were temporarily forced to leave the area as a safety precaution.

This is being classified as a criminal investigation.

