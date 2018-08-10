Parrot rescued after lightning strike causes house fire

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A family parrot was rescued from a house after a lightning strike caused the home to catch fire, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

The lightning strike hit the attic of a house on 11945 Old Glory Drive, causing a large hole in the roof and moderate smoke, according to OCFR.

Upon arriving on the scene, Capt. John Parkhurst rescued Praim, the family’s parrot, according to OCFR.

OCFR said another lightning strike occurred at 12631 Earnest Avenue, which set fire to a home that had a teenage boy and pet dog in it.

The boy and dog escaped safely and the fire was contained to the attic, according to OCFR.

