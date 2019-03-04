More students come forward after Osceola substitute teacher's arrest

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Days after a substitute teacher was accused of inappropriately touching two female students, four more victims have come forward, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said six girls -- ranging in age from 6 years old to 8 years old -- have accused Fnu Syedyaseen-Asher, 19, of inappropriately touching them while working as a substitute teacher.

Asher was arrested Friday, the day after a 7-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl who attend Boggy Creek Elementary School reported the allegations, records show.

During an interview with investigators, Asher said that he "made a mistake" when he touched the girls over their clothes and that he thought the victims were "beautiful and attractive," according to the report.

By Sunday, Asher had posted the bond for his lewd and lascivious molestation charges and had been released from the Osceola County Jail.

Deputies said Monday that a new warrant had been signed on charges related to the allegations brought forth by the four additional victims. Asher is not believed to be on the run and deputies said they expect to make an arrest in a timely fashion.

Asher had been a substitute teacher since December and told authorities he had only taught at Boggy Creek and Floral Ridge elementary schools eight or nine times in February, according to the report.

A spokeswoman for the school district said Asher will no longer be allowed to serve as a substitute teacher

Check back for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.