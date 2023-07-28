How much is my doll worth? Barbie values range from a few dollars to $27K

News 6 investigator Mike Holfeld shows off his own Barbie dolls, including holiday, movie and celebration special 2000 edition ones.

ORLANDO, Fla. – “Barbie” has already rocked the charts as the top box office moneymaker of the summer season and now the film has created a buzz in the world of doll owners.

News 6 viewers have been sharing photos of their Barbie collections, including limited edition plates, Holiday Barbies, 35th anniversary reproduction versions of the dolls (including a copy of the original 1959 Barbie) and Barbie accessories.

Unfortunately, just like baseball card collectors of past generations, the grown-up doll collectors have tales of moving and losing dolls along the way and damaging the all-important boxes they’re displayed in.

Kym Rorabacher, currently in Winter Park, has an array of crinkled boxes and an impressive collection of accessories and original Barbie dolls, including the Audrey Hepburn “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” doll still in the gray trimmed box.

“We love Barbies,” Rorabacher told News 6. “We played with them as little kids. Francie was my first Barbie doll.”

Her original Francie is long gone, but her reproduction is valued between $39.99 and $242. Rorabacher’s prized, classic edition Audrey Hepburn doll is worth between $47.99 to just over $140.

Kimberly Rorabacher said her first Barbie was the Francie doll. (Kimberly Rorabacher)

But for Rorabacher and the millions of collectors who hold on to the various Barbie doll collectables, the memories are priceless and looking at the values is just pure fun.

You can check the potential value of your dolls here.

This site offers a free guide presenting the lowest, average and highest value for every Barbie in the Mattel universe.

There are a number of different holiday edition Barbie dolls. (Kimberly Rorabacher)

For instance, the 2019 Holiday Barbie has a low value of $9, average value of $27 and highest value of $67.

BonusFinder.com crunched the numbers and developed this top 10 list. Good luck! If you find you have a rare Barbie, let us know. Just email makendsmeet@wkmg.com.

The most valuable Barbie dolls:

Rank Barbie doll name Release year Maximum resale value ($) 1 Barbie #1 1959 $27,450 2 Dahlia Barbie 2006 $2,423 3 Golden Gala Barbie 2009 $1,451 4 Happy Holidays Barbie 1997 Brunette 1997 $1,201 5 City Smart Barbie 2003 $1,151 6 Byron Lars Coco Barbie 2007 $1,101 7 Special 2000 Edition Celebration Barbie 2000 $1,051 8 Barbie Baby-Sits Outfit 1963 $1,036 9 Harvey Nichols Special Edition Barbie 1995 $900 10 Bob Mackie Countess Dracula Barbie 2011 $886

