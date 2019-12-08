28-year-old man found shot in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies were investigating a shooting Saturday after they found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound, according to a Sheriff’s Office release.

Deputies were responding to a man down call at Hiawassee Road by Vernon Street in the Pine Hills neighborhood just before midnight. That’s where they found the man with a non-life-threatening wound.

Orange County Fire Rescue took the man to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Authorities have not released any suspect information.