Domestic violence victim dies after being found unconscious; boyfriend arrested

DeLAND, Fla. – A woman who was found beaten unconscious last week in DeLand died Monday, according to the DeLand Police Department.

Police said the victim was found at the old Dixie Lodge around 8:45 p.m. Friday after, Christopher Parker, 31, called 911 asking for medical assistance for his girlfriend.

“Witnesses nearby said they heard screaming about 30 minutes prior to Parker calling police,” a police department news release added.

When officers arrived at the former assisted living facility, they found the unresponsive woman suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died Monday, according to officials.

The Dixie Lodge assisted living facility shuttered its doors in August 2018, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, after Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration declined to renew the facility’s license to operate.

Parker was arrested Friday on one count of grand theft and one count of aggravated battery. On Monday, Parker was charged with four counts of grand theft, according to jail records.

Police say more charges are expected. Parker is being held in the Volusia County jail without bail.

Court records show Parker has been arrested nine times in the past two years for burglary, possession of marijuana and grand theft.

In April 2018, Parker was arrested for battery on a woman. During that incident, DeLand police said they witnessed multiple bruises on the victim’s face, arms and throat. She told police they got into a fight and Parker choked her. The charges against Parker were later dropped, records show.

DeLand police Chief Jason Umberger will host a news conference on Tuesday at 1 p.m. regarding the case. Check back for updates.