OCSO volunteer charged with false impersonation of law enforcement officer

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said a civilian volunteer member of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office was arrested.

Yunus Gardee was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer.

The Sheriff’s Office said around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 26 a deputy was in the area of Poinciana Boulevard and Old Tampa Highway.

Investigators said the deputy saw a black and white Dodge Charger sounding its siren.

The deputy said the Charger looked like a law enforcement car.

The car had decals of “Metro State.”

The investigator also saw a motorcycle with the same decal.

The motorcycle and car stopped traffic for a funeral procession.

Investigators said the deputy followed the motorcycle and noticed the motorcyclist run a stop sign.

Deputies said the investigator conduction a traffic stop near Wooten Road on Old Tampa Highway.

During the traffic stop, a man wearing a hat with Orange County Sheriff written on it approached the investigator, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man told the deputy he was a sheriff for 17 years.

The man showed him an identification card, according to deputies.

The deputy believed he was an officer and the traffic stop concluded.

Deputies said a sergeant told the investigator a couple of weeks later Yunus Gardee misrepresented himself.

Investigators said Gardee is not a sworn deputy.

Gardee is a volunteer member of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, according to investigators.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is not normal for a volunteer to portray themselves as a sheriff.

Deputies said Gardee was not conducting any sanction official duties in Osceola County.