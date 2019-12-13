OCSO volunteer charged with false impersonation of law enforcement officer
Investigators said it is not normal for volunteer to portray themselves as a deputy sheriff
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said a civilian volunteer member of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office was arrested.
Yunus Gardee was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer.
The Sheriff’s Office said around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 26 a deputy was in the area of Poinciana Boulevard and Old Tampa Highway.
Investigators said the deputy saw a black and white Dodge Charger sounding its siren.
The deputy said the Charger looked like a law enforcement car.
The car had decals of “Metro State.”
The investigator also saw a motorcycle with the same decal.
The motorcycle and car stopped traffic for a funeral procession.
Investigators said the deputy followed the motorcycle and noticed the motorcyclist run a stop sign.
Deputies said the investigator conduction a traffic stop near Wooten Road on Old Tampa Highway.
During the traffic stop, a man wearing a hat with Orange County Sheriff written on it approached the investigator, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office said the man told the deputy he was a sheriff for 17 years.
The man showed him an identification card, according to deputies.
The deputy believed he was an officer and the traffic stop concluded.
Deputies said a sergeant told the investigator a couple of weeks later Yunus Gardee misrepresented himself.
Investigators said Gardee is not a sworn deputy.
Gardee is a volunteer member of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, according to investigators.
The Sheriff’s Office said it is not normal for a volunteer to portray themselves as a sheriff.
Deputies said Gardee was not conducting any sanction official duties in Osceola County.
