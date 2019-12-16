Baldwin Park jogger grabbed from behind, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A jogger who was grabbed from behind in Baldwin Park scared away the culprit by screaming, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Authorities said the jogger was running along Lake Baldwin Lane at about 5:45 a.m. when a 6 foot tall Hispanic male grabbed the jogger from behind.

The man ran off after the victim screamed, according to a news release.

Police said the man was wearing a dark blue T-shirt and shorts and had hair that was slightly shorter than shoulder length.

Detectives with the special victims unit are investigating.

No further details were immediately available.