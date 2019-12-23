Victim carjacked at gunpoint by masked man in Baldwin Park, police say

Published: December 23, 2019, 10:59 am Updated: December 23, 2019, 11:53 am

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department said a victim was carjacked at gunpoint by a masked man in Baldwin Park on Sunday.

Police said around 9:20 p.m. officers responded to the armed carjacking on the 1000 block of Lake Baldwin Lane.

Investigators said the victim’s 2014 Mercedes sedan was stolen.

Officers said the suspect had a mask covering the bottom of his face.

The sedan left in an unknown direction, according to police.

Police said after midnight the vehicle was found in the area of Raleigh Street and Timbersound Boulevard.

This is about 13 miles east of the original crime scene.

No one was injured in the incident, according to investigators.

The victim also had his iPhone, cash and golf clubs stolen in the incident.

Before the car was found on Raleigh Street officers spotted the car at a Timbersound apartment complex.

Investigators said the suspect drove toward the officer’s car and sideswiped it as it left the complex.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.