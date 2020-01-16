Brevard County officials warn of voter registration forms being sent to dead residents, children and pets

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Brevard County Supervisor of Elections is issuing an alert about a voter registration mail campaign that's causing confusion for residents.

Lori Scott said the mailers, which are from a third-party group, have previously resulted in voter registration applications being sent to deceased persons, children and even pets.

"We've been contacted from voters who it goes to their child who has passed away or their husband or wife who has passed away," Scott said. "It has come to their pets in their pets names."

Scott said her office has received several calls from voters already registered, which created concern.

"The issue is that they're contacting voters who are already registered who are then wondering why they're getting a new voter registration application," Scott said.

The Voter Participation Center (VPC), which is a Washington D.C. based non-profit, is behind the campaign, according to Scott. In July, the president of the organization told News 6 they have no way of knowing who is unregistered or dead.

"They've told us in the past that they get their data of who they want to contact from multiple entities," Scott said. "Sometimes it's magazine subscriptions."

Voters with questions about the mailings can call VPC directly at 877-255-6750 or by visiting their website.

Scott said voters are encouraged to keep their registration up-to-date and to periodically verify their information.

In Brevard County, voters can check their registration status by clicking or tapping here.