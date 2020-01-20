Police: Man and child forced into trunk in carjacking at Publix parking garage

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and child were forced into the trunk of a car in a carjacking at the Publix parking garage on Central Boulevard in Orlando around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, the victims told the Orlando Police Department.

Police said the victim told officers they were let out somewhere near John Young Parkway and Americana Boulevard a short time later.

Investigators said a gray 2018 Mustang convertible was stolen by the suspects.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.