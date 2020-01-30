Suspect formally charged in deaths of wife, children at Celebration home

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The man accused of killing his wife and children at their Celebration home has been formally charged with their deaths, records show.

Anthony Todt was initially arrested on first-degree murder charges when the bodies of 42-year-old Megan Todt, 11-year-old Tyler Todt, 13-year-old Alek Todt, 4-year-old Zoe Todt were found at the residence on Reserve Place on Jan. 13.

Documents filed Wednesday show he’s been indicted on four counts of second-degree murder. It’s unclear why the charges were downgraded.

Suspects generally face first-degree murder charges when prosecutors believe they planned the crime, while second-degree murders involve crimes that are not premeditated. People who are convicted of second-degree murder are not eligible for the death penalty.

According to reports from the Medical Examiner’s Office, all of the victims expect for Zoe Todt were stabbed. Their causes of death have not been released.

Osceola County deputies found the family dead in the master bedroom, wrapped in blankets, as they were serving a federal arrest warrant for Anthony Todt.

When deputies arrived at the home, Anthony Todt claimed that his wife was sleeping and his children were possibly at a sleepover, records show.

Authorities said the family was likely killed in late December, around the same time that relatives in Connecticut contacted authorities to request a well-being check because they were unable to contact the Todts.

Before his arrest, Anthony Todt was being investigating for alleging billing insurance companies for appointments at his physical therapy practice that never happened.