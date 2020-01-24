Bodies in Celebration home were wrapped in blankets, records show

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The bodies of a woman and her three children were wrapped in blankets in the master bedroom when authorities found them decomposing in a Celebration home, according to documents from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they went to the home Jan. 13 to serve a federal arrest warrant for Anthony Todt on insurance fraud charges related to his physical therapy practice in Connecticut.

When they arrived at the home on Reserve Place, they made commands for anyone inside to come out before they ultimately walked in through the unlocked front door.

[RELATED: Sheriff: Man killed wife, 3 kids in Celebration home | 4 bodies found in Celebration home; suspect in custody | Osceola deputies remain tight-lipped about 4 bodies found in Celebration home]

Records show that as they entered, Anthony Todt began walking down from the top of the stair case. Deputies said they smelled the odor of decomposition when they entered the residence and it got worse as they went upstairs.

Anthony Todt said his wife, 42-year-old Megan Todt, was sleeping upstairs and their three children -- 11-year-old Tyler Todt, 13-year-old Alek Todt and 4-year-old Zoe Todt -- might be at a friend’s house for a sleepover, according to the report.

Authorities said Anthony Todt called for his wife but no answer was received.

During the investigation, deputies said they could see through the open master bedroom door that someone was lying on the floor, wrapped in blankets. A foot that was sticking out of the covers was black and blue, records show.

Megan Todt was found underneath the blankets in the bed while her two sons were on mattresses on the floor, also wrapped in blankets, according to documents.

[READ MORE: Man accused of killing family in Celebration appears in court | Here’s why the man accused of killing his family in Celebration is facing federal charges]

Initially, deputies said they were unable to find Zoe Todt so they searched other parts of the house before realizing the child was under the blanket near her mother’s feet.

Documents released Friday do not provide details on what Anthony Todt told investigators after he was taken into custody. He’s facing four counts of first-degree murder.

Reports from the Medical Examiner’s office say Megan Todt and her son suffered stab wounds but the 4-year-old did not. Their causes of death were listed as pending.

On Friday, officials also released multiple calls made to the Sheriff’s Office before the bodies were found.

“I’m wondering if someone can do a wellness check on my brother and his family. They’ve been really sick probably for the past week and a half and I can’t seem to get ahold of them,” a woman calling from Connecticut told a dispatcher.

She said she had been texting with Anthony Todt a few days prior but he stopped replying and didn’t call when he said he would. She also said she was unable to contact her nephew and sister-in-law.

One call is from the property manager of the Celebration home asking for a check of the property because she gathered from social media that the family hadn’t been seen in some time.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.