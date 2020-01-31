Lynx bus slams into SR 408 overpass, trapping driver for over an hour

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Lynx bus slammed into a highway overpass early Friday, trapping the driver for over an hour and injuring several others, officials said.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Westmoreland Drive at State Road 408.

According to officials, the bus driver swerved to avoid hitting a Toyota and crashed into the S.R. 408 overpass.

Witnesses and rescue crews rushed to help the driver who was freed after more than 60 minutes and taken to a hospital as a trauma alert patient. His condition is not known.

“I tried to keep his mind off the negativity because he kept saying he was going to die,” a witness said. "I said, ‘You’re not going to die, just talk to me and stay with me and we’re going to ride this out together. I’m going to get you out of here.’”

The driver of the Toyota was taken into police custody. It’s not known is she faces any charges.