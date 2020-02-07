Disney World cancels severals shows Thursday night due to high winds

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida was hit by high winds on Thursday. Disney officials said they are canceling several shows on Thursday out of an abundance of caution.

The shows featuring fireworks have been canceled or modified.

“This is for the safety of our guests and cast members, and we apologize for the inconvenience. All theme parks remain open for regularly scheduled park hours,” Disney posted in a statement online.

Happily Ever After at Magic Kingdom has been modified and Epcot Forever, Fantasmic and the Electrical Water Pageant show has been canceled.

The Rivers of Light show at Animal Kingdom has also been canceled.

The Disney Skyliner and Sassagoula River Cruise will also not run on Thursday.

For a full list of Disney cancellations and modifications for Thursday, click this link.

Forty mph gusts of wind are expected to hit Central Florida Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory is in effect until 1 a.m. on Friday. The National Weather Service said gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Officials also want everyone to be prepared for power outages.