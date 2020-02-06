PHOTOS, VIDEOS: Central Florida hit by high winds
Tree fell on power lines on Druid Road in Maitland
ORLANDO, Fla. – Forty mph gusts of wind are expected to hit Central Florida Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
A wind advisory is in effect until 1 a.m. on Friday.
The National Weather Service said gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Officials also want everyone to be prepared for power outages.
A viewer in Maitland sent us a photo after a tree fell on power lines on Druid Road.
A viewer sent us a video of a ripped billboard in on Highway 50 in Clermont.
