PHOTOS, VIDEOS: Central Florida hit by high winds

ORLANDO, Fla. – Forty mph gusts of wind are expected to hit Central Florida Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory is in effect until 1 a.m. on Friday.

The National Weather Service said gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Officials also want everyone to be prepared for power outages.

A viewer in Maitland sent us a photo after a tree fell on power lines on Druid Road.

A viewer sent us a video of a ripped billboard in on Highway 50 in Clermont.