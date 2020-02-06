81ºF

PHOTOS, VIDEOS: Central Florida hit by high winds

Tree fell on power lines on Druid Road in Maitland

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – Forty mph gusts of wind are expected to hit Central Florida Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory is in effect until 1 a.m. on Friday.

The National Weather Service said gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Officials also want everyone to be prepared for power outages.

A viewer in Maitland sent us a photo after a tree fell on power lines on Druid Road.

A viewer sent us a video of a ripped billboard in on Highway 50 in Clermont.

A viewer sent us a video of a ripped billboard in on Highway 50 in Clermont. (David Smallback)

