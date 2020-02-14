New photos show Under Armour suspect in store around time of shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. – New photos show a man accused of killing a manager at Under Armour in the store holding a gun around the time of the shooting, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The photos released on Friday show 46-year-old Daniel Everett at the International Premium Outlets on Monday, walking through the store and pulling out a handgun.

[RELATED: Manager killed at Orlando Under Armour store was sweet, caring, family says | Under Armour employee shot and killed in store at Orlando International Premium Outlets]

Everett fatally shot manager Eunice Maria Vasquez as shoppers were in the store, according to authorities. No one else was injured.

In the photos, Everett is wearing a gray, black and white striped shirt with dark-colored pants.

Police say Daniel Everett fled in a Kia Sorento bearing Florida license plate number IH21AC after shooting a manager at Under Armour. (Orlando Police Department)

After the shooting, Everett is accused of fleeing in a gray Kia Sorento bearing Florida license plate number IH21AC. A different set of photos shows him by the vehicle dressed in all black with white sneakers.

U.S. Marshals are searching for Everett, who was last seen driving on a major highway in St. Lucie County at about 9:45 p.m. Monday, a news release said.

[RELATED: Wanted suspect in outlet mall shooting returned to kill manager hours after he was fired, police say | U.S. Marshals search for man accused of shooting manager at Under Armour store]

Police said they have contacted the employees who received an email from Everett before the shooting, blaming them for getting him fired. Vasquez was among the employees who received the email, records show.

Everett is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is asked to not approach him and instead call 911.

He’s wanted on a first-degree murder charge.