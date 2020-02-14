U.S. Marshals search for man accused of shooting manager at Under Armour store

ORLANDO, Fla. – The U.S. Marshals are now involved in helping investigators finding the man accused of shooting Eunice Maria Vasquez at the Under Armour Store at the Orlando International Premium Outlets on Monday, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Vasquez was a manager at the store.

“The U.S. Marshals have adopted this case so we can go out there and put everything we can toward identifying or finding where he is at. So far, we have not been able to,” Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said.

Officers continue to search for 46-year-old Daniel Everett. Investigators said they believe he is driving a gray or charcoal-colored 2012 Kia Sorento.

At this time, police did not make it clear if they believe he is still in the area.

“We feel good about what we have done so far. But, sometimes all it takes is one person. One person to just say I know where this person may be,” Chief Rolon said.

The shooting happened the same day Everett was fired from the Under Armour store.

“This is an example of workplace violence. This is an individual who basically targeted his coworkers. It’s unfortunate and very tragic it happened,” Chief Rolon said.

Police said there will be an increased security presence at the store.

Everett is accused of having a list of other employees he wished to harm because they complained about him during the three years he worked at the store.

Investigators said they contacted each person on the list to make sure they are safe.