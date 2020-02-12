Man accused of shooting manager at Under Armour remains on the run

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man accused of fatally shooting a manager at Under Armour hours after he was fired from the store has not yet been located, more than 36 hours after the crime.

On Wednesday, Orlando police continued to look for 46-year-old Daniel Everett, who is believed to be driving a gray or charcoal-colored 2012 Kia Sorento.

Authorities said Everett went to Under Armour at Orlando International Premium Outlets Monday evening and killed Eunice Maria Vasquez, 37, while shoppers were in the store. He’s also accused of having a list of other employees he wished to harm because they complained about him during the three years he worked at the store.

Police said they made contact with everyone on the list to make sure they were safe. Everett is considered armed and dangerous.

Family members of the victim said she was a kind and caring woman who was dedicated to her career.

“She had such a big heart. She always put everyone in front of her own self,” said the victim’s brother, Ruben Vasquez. “It’s like a dream. It’s still a hard pill to swallow right now.”

On Tuesday, investigators were seen serving a search warrant at Everett’s home, removing at least one gun safe and bags of evidence from the Lake Nona residence.

All eight Under Armour stores across Central Florida remained closed on Wednesday. Officials with the company have not said when the locations will reopen.

“Last night, we learned of a terrible tragedy involving the loss of a member of the Under Armour family at one of our stores in Orlando. Our hearts go out to our teammate and her family, and to all of the teammates affected by this awful incident. Out of respect to the victim and her family, and because this is an active investigation, we are not in a position to offer any details at this time. Our concern right now is with the safety and security of everyone involved. We have a team on the ground and are in close coordination with law enforcement as monitoring the situation closely,” Under Armour officials said.

Anyone who sees Everett or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.