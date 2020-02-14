Under Armour shooting suspect likely found dead in vehicle, police say

FORT PIERCE, Fla. – The man accused of fatally shooting a manager at Under Armour has likely been found dead inside his vehicle in Fort Pierce, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said a jogger noticed the Kia with the body inside and alerted police. A death investigation is underway. Daniel Everett, 46, is believed to have killed himself, although authorities are still waiting to make a positive identification.

[RELATED: Manager killed at Orlando Under Armour store was sweet, caring, family says | Under Armour employee shot and killed in store at Orlando International Premium Outlets]

Everett’s Kia was spotted in St. Lucie County less than two hours after the shooting, at about 9:45 p.m. Monday, and authorities believe he never left the area after that. His body was likely in the vehicle for a few days before it was found Friday, Rolon said.

U.S. Marshals had been searching for Everett, who had been on the run since he went to the Under Armour at International Premium Outlets on Monday and fatally shot Eunice Maria Vasquez hours after he was fired from the store.

He was wanted on a first-degree murder charge.

[RELATED: Wanted suspect in outlet mall shooting returned to kill manager hours after he was fired, police say | U.S. Marshals search for man accused of shooting manager at Under Armour store]

Also on Friday, authorities released surveillance photos showing Everett inside the store in the moments before and after the shooting.

Orlando police detective Teresa Sprague said at about 8:01 p.m. Monday, Everett sent an email to employees at the store, including Vasquez, who he believed were responsible for getting him fired. A few minutes after that, he went to the store and shot Vasquez, authorities said.

Police said they believe Everett attempted to locate another employee who was on the list and went to the area where she was scheduled to be, but she was on her dinner break outside the store.

“That’s probably the only reason she wasn’t able to be targeted,” Sprague said.

Sprague said Everett likely planned and executed the shooting that same day after he was fired. Friends and family said they didn’t see any red flags that would make them think Everett was capable of such violent behavior.

“The termination was even a surprise to the people on the list. They did not know he was going to be terminated that morning,” Sprague said.

Rolon described the situation as tragic and a loss for everyone involved. He said Everett’s daughter and wife of 20 years are both devastated.

“This is gonna haunt them for a very long time,” he said.