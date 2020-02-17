Arrest made in shooting death of 28-year-old man in Rockledge

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – Rockledge police have arrested a suspect in the Feb. 7 killing of Tyler Chapple Jr. near Georgia Avenue and Brightman Street, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Willie Stewart, 61, faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Police arrested Stewart just before 11 p.m. Friday at his Georgia Avenue home. He remains incarcerated without bond at the Brevard County Jail Complex, and he will be arraigned March 17 at the Moore Justice Center in Viera.

Stewart was taken into custody without incident, Deputy Police Chief Donna Seyferth said. The investigation remains ongoing.

Chapple was shot and killed about 12:30 p.m. Feb. 7. The residential neighborhood lies just northwest of the intersection of Fiske Boulevard and Pluckebaum Road.

Irish Thomas, 33, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact in a first-degree murder and first-degree felony murder in the case, according to court records.

Rockledge police have not specified his suspected level of involvement.