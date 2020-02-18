Security guard shoots, kills armed man outside Orange County apartments, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a security guard fatally shot an armed suspect outside an apartment complex in Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the shooting took place at the Green Gables Apartments off Honour Road around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday after three men approached the security guard, who was sitting inside his marked vehicle at the time.

One of the men began talking to the security guard, who was in uniform, in another language and showed a gun, deputies said. It’s unclear what the man said to the guard.

When the suspect pulled his gun, the security guard pulled his and fatally shot one of the men, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The other two men fled after the gunfire, deputies said.

The injured suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he later died, according to deputies.

Descriptions for the other two men have not been released, but deputies believe they’re 18-23 years old.

The security guard, employed by Most Qualified Security Professionals, is cooperating with investigators, deputies said. It’s unclear how long the guard has worked for the security company.

No other details were immediately available.

