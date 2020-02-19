Titusville police arrest man accused of stealing vehicle

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 25-year-old Titusville man is accused of stealing a car, according to the Titusville Police Department.

Police said Angel Medina Rivas was arrested for stealing a car and attacking the victim.

Rivas is facing charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary of an unoccupied vehicle, aggravated battery and resisting arrest without violence.

Investigators said officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle around 2:54 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers said Rivas is accused of stealing a 2013 Nissan Altima.

Authorities said the Altima was left unoccupied and left running outside of the Space Coast Ice Cream on Harrison Street.

Police said one of the victims tried to stop the theft by grabbing the suspect.

Investigators said the victim fell to the ground as the suspect left the scene.

The victim sustained minor injuries, according to investigators.

Officers said Rivas abandoned the stolen car a few minutes later.

Rivas was found in the area of Deleon Street and Blanton Street, according to police.

He was taken to the Brevard County Jail.